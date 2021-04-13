SI attacks staff, customers at hotel for ‘lockdown violation’

Coimbatore :

The SI targeted them for opening the hotel beyond 10 pm, even as the government framed COVID-19 guidelines recommended eateries to operate with 50 per cent occupancy till 11 pm. The incident, which was recorded in a CCTV fixed at the Sri Raja Hotel, has gone viral on social media. In the video, sub-inspector, Muthu, 36 from Kattoor police station was seen hitting the customers, who were dininh at the hotel and forced them to leave at 10.21 pm. Soon after the cop came in. they were found hurrying out of the hotel in fear. The cop also hit the staff of the hotel one by one using his lathi. In a complaint, the hotel owner, B Mohanraj, alleged that five persons, including a woman, were injured in the attack unleashed by the cop for ‘no reason.’





He claimed that the cop asked to close the hotel by 10 pm as the station inspector would come for a patrol. “We left the shutter half down and were serving food for five women, who turned up then for a quick dinner to catch a bus. Meanwhile, the cop entered the shop and began to hit everyone for no reason,” he said in his complaint.





One of the women also claimed in another video that she received a hard hit near her eyebrow leaving her in a state of shock. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham ordered the SI to be shifted to the control room and also ordered an inquiry for further action. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to Davidson seeking an explanation on the issue, which has drawn widespread condemnation from traders and opposition parties.