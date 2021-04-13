6,711 new cases, 19 deaths logged in TN

Chennai :





Of the 58 cases so far, 15 people tested positive for the UK variant upon genome sequencing, 33 tested negative for the same and the results of 10 of them are awaited. On Monday, Chengalpattu recorded 611 new cases and Coimbatore reported 604. Tiruvallur recorded 333 and Kancheepuram 277. Cuddalore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Tirupur also recorded a spike in cases.





As many as 19 more deaths were reported. So far, 12,927 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the State. On Monday, 2,339 people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 8,80,910. A total of 82,982 samples and 82,202 people tested on Monday. Meanwhile, 1,63,935 people were vaccinated, including 62,106 elderly and 88,210 people above 45 years. So far, 39,44,005 people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.

Another UK returnee from Karur tested positive on Monday, taking the number of primary cases to 38. Twenty of their contacts, too, have tested positive so far. The patient is under treatment in an isolation ward. The remaining 37 primary patients and 20 contact cases tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR testing and were discharged and they have completed home quarantine.