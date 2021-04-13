DGP case: Vishaka panel submits preliminary report

Chennai :

According to sources, the preliminary report was prepared and submitted last week to the government by the six-member committee headed by IAS officer and Secretary of Planning and Development Department Jayashree Raghunandan, after examining at least 14 witnesses, including the accused officer. The committee had conducted an enquiry with the accused IPS officer many times besides the complainant and other witnesses. A detailed report will be filed later, sources said.





The accused officer was serving as special DGP (law and order) when the woman IPS officer accused him of harassment through a written complaint on February 22, a day after the incident. Following the complaint, he was placed in compulsory wait and later suspended a week back.





The government had then constituted the internal committee and had also ordered a CBCID probe into the allegation.





The DGP, who is accused of sexual harassment, had allegedly tried to misbehave with the woman IPS officer — an SP — while the two were travelling in his official car while on official duty while checking bundobust arrangement for the Chief Minister’s travel in a central district on February 21 this year.