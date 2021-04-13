Put off annual ban to Oct-Nov, urge fishermen

Thiruchirapalli :

In the meeting of Meenavar Peravai held in Thanjavur on Monday, representatives from various districts, including Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur took part.





They condemned the increase in diesel price and urged the Centre and state governments to revise the fishing ban period.





According to the Peravai General Secretary A Thajudeen, the fishermen had already been affected due to the lockdown last year and this year too, there are a series of restrictions in addition to the diesel price increase.





In these circumstances, the annual fishing ban period in the region commences on April 15.





“We have been insisting upon both the Centre and the state governments to revise the ban period and postpone it to the month of October and November which would be ideal time for ban as the season would be very lean,” he said.





Similarly, the ban period of 60 days which is under practice should be revised to 45 days which was earlier followed so that the livelihood of the fishermen would be revived, he said.





Meanwhile, the meeting resolved to request interest free loan for repairing boats during the ban period and proper pricing for the catches after the ban period.