Duraimurugan stable, says hospital bulletin

Chennai :

A bulletin issued by Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, chief executive officer of the hospital said, “Duraimurugan tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted at Rela Hospital for further medical investigation and close monitoring.” “A panel of doctors is closely monitoring his parameters and health condition,” the statement added.





Duraimurugan, who is the DMK candidate in Katpadi constituency, got hospitalised on Sunday as a precautionary measure. Earlier, his son Kathir Anand, MP of Vellore, had tested positive. Duraimurugan is the most prominent DMK leader after the party women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi had tested positive in the concluding days of the poll campaign.





On Sunday, DMK’s ally Congress candidate in Srivilliputhur Madhav Rao succumbed to coronavirus. The first politician-casualty of the state was former DMK MLA J Anbazhagan who died in June 2020.