Aadhaar not must for vaccination, says L-G

Puducherry :

Talking to news persons after visiting Lakshminarayana Medical College and inspecting the vaccination process on the second day of the “Tika Utsav,” she said that people could get the vaccine by showing any identity card and the health department was advised to this effect.





Stating that everyone should strive to protect Puducherry from the second wave of COVID, the Lt Governor said that six IAS officials have been deputed to take necessary measures to curb the spread of the virus. Several others, including NGOs and frontline workers were working along with them in this task, she added.





Every Thursday, a high level meeting is being convened to review the situation, she said. Dr Soundararajn also said that the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Insurance card is being provided to the BPL family members at the vaccine camps.





Calling upon all above 45 years of age to utilise this opportunity and get vaccinated, the Lt Governor said that the side effect of the vaccine is 0.000543 per cent only. She also inspected the camp at the Seventh day Adventist Higher Secondary School here on Monday.