Tamil Nadu govt decides to carry out 'aggressive' Covid testing

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, the government said the number of RT-PCR tests done per day should not be less than 90,000.

The government also said about 25-30 persons who were in contact with the corona infected person should be traced and tested.

The meeting also decided to declare streets/residential apartments as micro- containment zones, if three persons were infected with coronavirus.

The other decisions were that a person should be admitted in a Covid Care Centre or in a hospital, based on the severity of the infection, levying penalties by officials of Health/Police/Revenue Departments or local bodies on those who do not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP), and all those who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination to be vaccinated.

It was also decided that all government and private hospitals must follow the government announced SOPs to reduce the mortality rate, while arrangements have been made to vaccinate all frontline workers employed in Health/Revenue/Police departments and local bodies.

The state government has also asked those who work in theatres, fruits and vegetable markets, and commercial complexes to get vaccinated.

People should wear masks while coming out of their homes, and maintain social distance, it stressed.