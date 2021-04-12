DMK discussing Cabinet probables

Chennai :

DMK sources in the inner coterie of the leadership disclosed that the party chief had a preliminary discussion on the likely members of the cabinet a couple of days after the elections.





Stalin, sources disclosed, was also learnt to have mulled over a team of senior bureaucrats who would hold key positions in the government he is confident of forming next month. Though Stalin has not publicly revealed his expectation in terms of the number of seats, the DMK led alliance could win since the elections, sources said and added that the party was confident that it would comfortably form a government on its own.





The confidence stems from inputs received by Stalin from multiple quarters about the likely poll outcome with I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) head Prashant Kishor being one among them. Prashant Kishor’s statement in a recent interview that the AIADMK-led opposition would not jointly win over 50 seats concurred with the initial prediction of some DMK seniors that they could win up to 180 seats.





A DMK senior unwilling to be quoted said that even the consultant engaged by AIADMK had put the ruling party’s tally at around 80 seats. DMK was also understood to have received inputs from intelligence agencies that they could secure anywhere between 160 and 180 seats easily.





Another reason for the DMK optimism was the reported belligerence shown by the state bureaucrats during a recent interaction vis-à-vis NEET and medical education with a central delegation here a few days ago. “Probably, the netas have sensed the direction of the wind. Attitude of the officials has changed even when there is speculation about the results,” said a sceptic DMK second rung leader.





He was quick to add that the party was wary of dramatic change of results in 2016 and they would wait till the results are declared. Unsurprisingly, it did not discourage some DMK insiders from speculating the portfolios of second rung leaders.