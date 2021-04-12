CM to meet officials today on COVID-19 fight, Class 12 exams

Chennai :

“Chief Minister is set to meet officials of Health, Police and other concerned departments at the Secretariat. During the meeting steps to contain COVID-19 spread and such actions including night curfew is likely to be discussed,” said sources at the Secretariat.





More than 6,500 new positive cases were registered in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and the number of cases have been increasing rapidly. Though state government had announced restrictions, it also warned that if cases keep increasing night curfew is likely soon.





The Chief Minister is set to discuss about the restrictions that can be laid during night curfew and other necessary measures to keep COVID-19 spread under control.





However, another source in the Secretariat said that the decision on conducting Class 12 public exams will be taken in the meeting. “Though the written exams are set to commence on May 3, the practical exams are set to commence on April 16 in which close to 2.5 lakh students will appear. Under the circumstances going to schools for exams in highly unlikely and the issue of postponing the exams will be discussed in the meeting,” said the source.





The source also said that state government does not have the choice of cancelling the Class 12 exams, but can postpone citing the increasing COVID-19 cases. Once the cases start decreasing the exams might be conducted, added the source.





As Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place, sources said that Chief Minister cannot take decision on his own, but only can discuss and recommend to the officials who can implement with the approval of Election Commission of India.