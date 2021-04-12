Several districts report outbreaks of food poisoning, experts blame weather change

Chennai :

As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dharmapuri, Madurai and Nagapattinam reported outbreaks of food poisoning in at least 19 people, of which 15 were children. The officials say these cases were reported through the Urban Primary Health Centers in the given locality.





“There are a few outbreaks with changes in the weather conditions every year, mainly food poisoning or acute diarrhoeal diseases due to food or water contamination. The cases reported so far have been contained and door-to-door survey to make public aware of preventive measures has also been conducted,” said a senior official with the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.





There were a few individual cases of food poisoning reported in Chennai last week, mainly among paediatrics at the Institute of Child Health. However, the doctors say the cases were not severe and did not need prolonged admission for treatment.





As per NCDC data, there was a spurt in the cases of vector-borne diseases last month and the Health officials say the numbers are now under control.