Students and faculty to create awareness on COVID behaviour

Chennai :

All universities and colleges, including technical institutions, were closed due to the recent increase in the number of new cases. According to the government guidelines, only online classes are conducted for students from the first year to the final year. “This includes undergraduate, postgraduate, research scholars, teaching and non-teaching staff,” said a senior official from the Higher Education Department.





As the second wave is spreading across the State, it has been decided to involve students, faculty, and administrative staff of the institutions to lend a hand in fighting the pandemic. Following the guidelines issued by the University of Grants Commission (UGC), faculty members, students and administrative staff of the universities and colleges were urged to spread awareness about COVID-appropriate behavior social media and other online channels.





A detailed plan was being prepared by the Higher Education Department to focus on the five-fold strategy to deal with the situation, the official said. “Tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behavior and vaccination are the five strategies. Students and faculty members will play a role in spreading awareness with renewed emphasis on these.”





The official added that the students were asked to publicise messages on COVID-19 appropriate behavior with the hashtag ‘#Unite2FightCorona’.





“We have already communicated to all Vice-Chancellors and principals to get in touch with the students and faculty to start creating awareness among the public through the various online platforms,” he added.