54pc of infected persons admitted to hospital in past two weeks

Chennai :

According to Greater Chennai Corporation data, in the two weeks ending April 9, as many as 14,135 persons were tested positive in the city. Of them, 7,747 persons were admitted to hospitals, while 6,023 were under home quarantine. About 256 were in COVID care centres.





As of Sunday, 54 per cent of the beds at the Corporation’s COVID health centres were occupied. The peripheral hospitals at KK Nagar, Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar, Communicable Disease Hospital at Tondiarpet, ESI Aynavaram and KK Nagar have 840 covid beds in total. Of them, 456 beds were occupied, while 384 remaining vacant.





In the case of COVID care centres run by the Corporation at Athipattu and Victoria Hostel of Presidency College, about 95 per cent (4,8250) out of 5,170 beds remained vacant.





For the first time in the second wave of the pandemic, the city recorded 2,124 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of persons under treatment, including home quarantine, to 15,761. According to COVID Data Analyst, Vijayanand, one in five infected persons falls in the age group of 30-39 in the city, over the last four weeks.





A Corporation health official said that despite the increasing number of positive cases, most people are not taking precaution, including wearing face masks in public places. The official said the corporation collected a fine of Rs 2.92 lakh for 1,262 violations on Saturday.