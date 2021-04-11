Coimbatore tense after Hindu Munnani leader attacked

Chennai :

Ramakrishnan, a catering worker was waylaid after he was returning home and hit with an iron rod on his head causing grave injuries to his head. Two motorcycle borne assailants escaped after local people rushed to the spot.





Ramakrishnan who is admitted at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital is still not out of danger.





Hindu Munnai activists have laid siege to the Coimbatore district collectorate demanding arrest of the accused and to bring out the conspiracy behind the attack against Ramakrishnan. There have been some issues between Hindu Munnani workers and certain Islamist groups in Coimbatore and Ukkadam areas.





BJP Women's wing national president and party's Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan visited the injured Ramakrsihnan at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Vanathi speaking to media persons outside the hospital said, "Police must arrest those responsible for the attack immediately and justice be delivered. The law and order situation has to be maintained and strict police vigil is the need of the hour to prevent any further escalation of the issue."





Coimbatore had witnessed a series of bomb blasts on February 14, 1998 in which 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured. The first blast had gone off at a place which was hardly 100 meters from the venue from where the then Deputy Prime minister and BJP leader L.K. Advani was to address the people. This was followed by 11 more blasts within a radius of 12 km.