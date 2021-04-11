2,461 persons in Thoothukudi fined in single day for not wearing mask

Madurai :

More importantly, people were urged to wear face masks as the personal protective equipment and an important tool to prevent infection. In Thoothukudi district, as many as 2,461 persons were caught sans face mask on a single day on Friday and a fine of Rs 4.92 lakh was imposed on them. Besides, 52 others were also charged for having failed to maintain physical distancing and a fine of Rs 26,000 was imposed on them, Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said on Saturday. As COVID cases surge in parts of Tamil Nadu, stringent measures have been taken against defaulters. Those without face masks had to face a penalty of Rs 200 and Rs 500 against social distancing violations.





In Madurai district, as many as 22,617 persons tested positive for COVID until April 9 and a total of 21,252 have been discharged from hospitals. As on April 8, 789 active cases have been reported and 203 persons with symptoms are in home isolation. So far, 1,26,808 beneficiaries have got vaccinated until April 9 and 8,66,325 RT PCR sample tests were done so far. People could undergo RT PCR tests in 18 recognised centres including Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.





In Tirunelveli district, Apoorva, Monitoring Officer, reviewed anti-COVID measures on Saturday and asked the people to cooperate in strictly adopting to Covid preventive measures. Collector V Vishnu said as many as 44,207 persons had been administered vaccine and the jabs are being done at 64 Government hospitals and primary health centres and 20 private hospitals across Tirunelveli district.