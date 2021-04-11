Demonstration in Puducherry to condemn murder

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre on Saturday held a demonstration in front of the Swadeshi Cotton Mills here to condemn the murder of two dalit youths at Soganur in Arakonam Legislative Assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai : It may be noted that two dalit youths? Arjunan and Surya-who canvassed for VCK in Arakonam was allegedly murdered by PMK-AIADMK volunteers and three others were admitted to a hospital. Demanding that the culprits be arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the volunteers held the demonstration. VCK Lok Sabha member Ravi Kumar, party Puducherry Principal Secretary Deva Pozhilan and others participated in the demonstration.