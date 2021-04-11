Kin relent, receive bodies of 2 dalits killed over poll dispute

Thiruchirapalli :

Dalits had blocked the road for three days and continued to agitate demanding the arrest of all those involved. Police finally arrested six persons of the rival community and are still on the lookout for some more perpetrators, officials said. Though the agitators also demanded Rs.1 crore compensation to the family of the deceased and government jobs, officials finally succeeded in making them accept the government solatium of Rs 4.12 lakh per head and Rs 1 lakh each to the three injured in the clash.





Meanwhile, VCK cadre on Saturday staged protests across the Tiruchy region.





They demanded to detain the accused under Goondas act and provide protection to the people residing at Soganur where the incident took place. The protests were held in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruchy and the party office bearers of the respective districts spoke about the incident. The members raised slogans in support of their demands.