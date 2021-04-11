Kin claim foul play as rowdy dies suspiciously

Thiruchirapalli :

Silambarasan (30), a resident MGR colony at Tharasuram near Kumbakonam has been working as a mechanic in Chennai. It is said, Silambarasan has several cases including murder pending against him in various police stations like Sirkazhi, Mannargudi and Kumbakonam.





Silambarasan came to his native place on Friday and knowing that Kumbakonam police went to the house to arrest him. But on seeing the police, Silambarasan had reportedly jumped into a pond near his house and escaped. However, on Saturday, the locals located the body of Silambarasan with severe head injury and other injuries. Relatives accused the police for his death and demanded a probe. The body was sent for postmortem.