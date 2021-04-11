Tipsy youth attempt to assault house surgeons in Thanjai, 2 held

Chennai :

R Ragavan (26) from Mela Vandikara Theru, N Matheswaran (19) from Orathanadu were returning to Thanjavur on Friday at around 9 pm in a two wheeler and the vehicle skidded when they were at Tholkappiyar roundabout near Thanjavur and both sustained injuries. Soon their friends took them to the Thanjavur medical college hospital where house surgeons Arun Pandian inquired on them and asked them to show the injury for treatment.





However, both Matheswaran and Ragavan who were in the influence of alcohol, did not cooperate with Arun Pandian and they even attempted to pick up quarrel with him.





Sensing trouble and learning that they were tipsy, Arun Pandian asked them to wait for a while. But suddenly, the duo attempted to assault Arun Pandian and their friends too joined in the melee. Soon, the other house surgeons attempted to secure him but they escaped from the spot and went to take treatment at a private hospital.





Subsequently, the house surgeons passed on the information to the Dean Dr Ravikumar and the house surgeons staged a protest in front of hospital to arrest the culprits who attempted to attack Arun Pandian. On information, the Thanjavur Town DSP Bharathirajan, RDO Velumani and other officials rushed to the medical college and pacified the protesting house surgeons. The officials also inspected the CCTV footage.





Later, Arun Pandian lodged a complaint with the Thanajvur Medical College police station and the police based on CCTV footage arrested both Ragavan and Matheswaran and are searching for three more persons who accompanied them. Meanwhile, the District Collector M Govinda Rao went to the Medical College and the house surgeons demanded to detain the accused under Goondas Act and he assured to initiate action.