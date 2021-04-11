Stalin, Alagiri condemn price hike of fertilizer

Chennai :

Stalin also slammed Centre’s decision to scrap the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) closing the appealate tribunal of Intellectual Property Rights of India in the city.





Claiming that the BJP regime had offered to not hike fertilizer price immediately after farmers condemned and announced sporadic protests across the country, Stalin said the price hike was a rehearsal for implementing the upward revision after the West Bengal Assembly polls gets over. Also referring to the Centre’s recent rollback in the reduction in interest of small savings, the DMK president, in a statement issued in this regard, said the government was now playing hide and seek in the lives of farmers by offering not to implement the fertilizer hike now. Stalin also said that it was worrisome to see the Centre recklessly dissolving appealate tribunals which were established to ensure delivery of justice without delay and reduce the burden of High Courts.





Joining the issue with Stalin, TNCC president KS Alagiri said the farmers have been forced to give up farming due to the fertilizer price hike, which would trigger hike in price of food grains and vegetables. Citing the increase in price of DAP which rose by Rs 700 to Rs 1,900 per a 50kg bag, Alagiri said the PM has been showing keen interest in doing away with subsidies. First, he withdrew subsidy on petrol, diesel, LPG and kerosene and now subsidy on fertilisers, Alagiri said.