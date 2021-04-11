At 10k jabs/day, Vellore has vax for 6 days

Chennai :

While around 5,000 persons are vaccinated daily, the number is likely to be doubled after COVID-19 monitoring officer Rajesh Lakhoni held consultations with all stakeholders at the collectorate on Saturday.





Officials said Lakhoni had asked each department to report how many staffers above 45 were yet to be vaccinated. The district plans to follow a two-pronged strategy of vaccinating officials and the public simultaneously, they said.





Those working in close proximity with the public including drivers, conductors and shop keepers will be provided vaccine immediately and they will be monitored by various departments.





It may be recalled that Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram had advocated concentration on vaccination instead of testing. Asked about this, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said: “This may be hard to achieve due to the present shortage of vaccine in the district.”





“Trivialisation of disease and death and the wanton negligence exhibited in controlling the pandemic do not bode well for the general public,” he added.





Dr Jacob John had earlier warned that the virus would spike after the polls due to campaigning by political parties without following anti-COVID measures.





“Also after vaccination, a person develops immunity only a week after the second dose which is usually administered 4 to 5 weeks after the first dose. Hence, as such, vaccine immunity will take time to develop, the tried and tested method was to enforce the total wearing of masks, a social distancing of two feet when wearing masks and hand washing which could cut down the virus spread drastically.”