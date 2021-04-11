Data crucial to detect, treat Parkinson’s: Experts

Chennai :

On World Parkinson’s Day, doctors highlighted the barriers and difficulties in the lack of data on the disease in India. “I see around two to three PD cases daily. During the shutdown, I have noticed the condition of 20-30 per cent of my patients getting worsened both in terms of physiological and psychological symptoms,” said Dr Vikash Agarwal, neurologist and head of the Comprehensive Parkinson’s Disease Clinic, Gleneagles Global Health City.





Without clear data analysis or study on the actual figure in India, only crude numbers are available, which cannot be fully relied upon. Across the country, it is difficult to target at-risk areas and demographics due to this.





“Tamil Nadu stands at an equal level to other states when it comes to PD. However, the numbers may be higher due to the increased awareness and quality of healthcare in the State. There has been a rise in people coming in for a diagnosis due to increased awareness,” said Dr S Karthikeyan, consultant intervention neurologist, Apollo Hospitals.





Research can be expensive and difficult to conduct due to the time needed for a comprehensive study. “More studies on demographics can help with early identification, detection and treatment. We would be able to better designate our resources,” said Dr Shivarajan Thandeswaran, senior consultant, stroke and neurovascular medicine, Kauvery Hospitals.