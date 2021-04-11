Thunderstorms in coastal dists, city to stay dry

After record-breaking temperature, the movement of the easterlies has brought showers to the southern coastal districts. They are likely to continue for the next 48 hours, said weathermen, while bloggers predicted dry weather in Chennai and rise in temperatures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a thunderstorm warning for districts near the Western Ghats, southern coastal districts and a few places over north interior districts until April 14. Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari received moderate rains. Temperature across the State have settled to mid-to-lower 30s, with Tiruchy (39.2 degree Celsius) reporting the highest on Saturday, followed by Madurai south with 39 degree C."Models indicate scrambled wind conditions to develop over parts of interior Tamil Nadu, bringing with it a chance for thunderstorms to areas which typically enjoy their best spell of rains during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon thunderstorm season," said K Srikanth, who runs the page ChennaiRains.