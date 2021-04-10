Spiritualist lauds Uttarakhand CM for freeing temples

Coimbatore :





Congratulations Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji, to govt of Uttarakhand & to all others who supported the #FreeTemples movement including media houses, over 3 cr people, & many spiritual & religious leaders who have stood up for this cause. I express my utmost gratitude to everyone.-Sg pic.twitter.com/nXygtRhOYR — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 9, 2021

The decision, according to Vasudev, is a matter of great joy as 51 temples and shrines in Uttarakhand have been freed from government control. "This should be a welcome step for the whole country and I wish more Chief Ministers take note of this and move in this direction," he said.