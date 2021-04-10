Ariyalur MDMK, AIADMK candidates trade threat charges

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, MDMK candidate Chinnappa, who contested in DMK symbol, said, that AIADMK functionaries, led by their party candidate, who is also the Government Chief Whip, Thamarai R Rajendran and his relative Prem Kumar, Thamaraikulam panchayat president, have been threatening him and his supporters, including the DMK cadre, during the campaign and the intimidation is continuing even after the elections.





Chinnappa charged that Thamarai Rajendran and his men intervened during postal vote process meant for officials on election duty and campaigned inside the venue of Meenakshi Ramasamy College at Thathanur. “When we opposed them, they threatened us,” he said. When we took the issue to the general observer, he initiated steps and shifted the district PRO and the Tahsildhar for acting in favour of the ruling party men, he added.





Chinnappa said that Rajendran and his supporters came to his village Poyyathanallur on the polling day and picked up a quarrel with the DMK cadre. “They assaulted a VCK cadre, who is undergoing treatment. This has triggered tension and poses a threat of group or caste clash in the area,” cautioned Chinnappa and appealed to the district administration to provide proper protection to him and his alliance party cadre.





When contacted, Thamarai S Rajendran said that he was not involved in any such offence as alleged by Chinnappa. He said that everything was being framed against him. “It was he (Chinnappa) who threatened us when we went to their village during the election. Even after threatening us and using abusive words, Chinnappa went to the SP and lodged a complaint against us. But, the SP did not entertain the complaint as he himself was present during the incident and knew what had really happened,” Thamarai Rajendran told DT Next.





He further said that out of fear of defeat, Chinnappa has been making false propaganda. “We too have lodged a complaint against Chinnappa with the DSP,” added Rajendran.