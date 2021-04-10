Woman commits suicide along with son and daughter

Chennai :

Police identified the deceased as R Selvi, a native of Gudalur in The Nilgiris, her son R Ashwin 19 and daughter R Agalya 17, both studying plus-two in a private school. They were residing at Meenakshi Nagar at Muthalipalayam near Uthukuli.





Police said the trio took the extreme step as they were depressed after Selvi’s husband Ragavan died of some illness in October last year.





“The trio became physically challenged after an accident a few years ago. While Selvi’s left hand was paralysed, Agalya lost her left hand and Ashwin’s leg was amputated in the road accident. After the demise of Ragavan, the family was also left without any source of livelihood,” police said.





In order to make a living, Selvi took to stitching garments, but she found it extremely difficult to manage work due to her physical inability. Frustrated over such unfortunate developments, Selvi called her sister Mahalakshmi residing in The Nilgiris over phone and informed her of the decision to end life.





When Mahalakshmi called back, Selvi didn’t pick the call. On suspicion, Mahalakshmi informed the Uthukuli police, who immediately rushed to the house and found the doors locked from inside.





They then broke into the house and found the mother and her two children hanging. The deceased woman also left a suicide note and a video recording claiming to have taken the decision depressed over the loss of her husband. The bodies have been sent for post mortem at Tirupur GH. Uthukuli police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.