After VCK, Viruddhachalam DMDK man attacked

Chennai :

Following the two incidents, political leaders have condemned the incidents and appealed to the cadre to maintain restraint.





“I condemn the attack on DMDK functionary Thanga Pon Dhanasekar and his family members. I urge the state government to take immediate action on those who attacked Dhanasekar,” said Vijayakant, in a tweet.





According to DMDK sources, Dhanasekar a resident of Agaram village near Viruddhachalam and Kammapuram North Union Secretary of DMDK, actively worked for DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant during the elections.





As it was her maiden poll, DMDK functionaries were travelling across the constituency canvassing votes for the party candidate and during the campaign there was fight between Dhanasekar and Pattukumar from the DMK.





As the elections were over, Pattukumar along with his sons barged into Dhanasekar’s house and attacked him with logs and weapons on Thursday night. When family members tried to protect Dhanasekar they too were attacked.





Addressing the media, Dhanasekar, who was admitted to the hospital, said that the attack was planned for three days.





Premalatha called Dhanasekar over phone and consoled him. She assured that steps would be taken to initiate immediate action on those who attacked Dhanasekar.





This is one of the many attacks that happened after the April 6 elections. One of the major incidents that hit headlines was the murder of two VCK cadre - Arjunan and Suriya - in Soganur village near Arakkonam. According to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan the Dalit youth tried to prevent illegal mining of sand so they were murdered by the smugglers.





Thirumavalavan alleged that Palani, Kaveripakkam union secretary, was involved in sand smuggling and when the sand-laden lorries were passing through Dalit habitations, the youth protested and so they were murdered. Moreover, the Dalit youth worked for VCK in the elections, which was also a reason for the killing.





Thirumavalavan said that Dalits were attacked in several places in Tamil Nadu after the election, including Kattumannarkoil, Vaanur, Thiruporur, Krishnagiri and Ariyalur constituencies.



