Financial constraints: Schools fail to get DTCP concurrence

Chennai :

Based on the representations from various stakeholders, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had proposed fresh guideline for granting concurrence for such buildings functioning prior to January 1, 2011, in non-plan areas. It had fixed a one-time charge of Rs 7.50 per square feet of the Floor Space Index (FSI) area to be self-assessed and paid online in the infrastructure and amenities fund account.





Various forums had moved the court stating that some of the institutions have been working for the past three decades within the limits of various local bodies and Corporations. Following court order, the DTCP recently informed that all private institutions have to obtain concurrence on or before April 4, 2021. A senior DTCP official said many private institutions have not yet obtained concurrence.





“Though some institutions had contended that getting concurrence through payment would violate the model code of conduct, a recent order DTCP had clarified that the Election Commission has offered no objection to receiving fresh applications online under the scheme,” he said.





KR Nandhakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Private Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association, said many managements were still struggling to even pay salaries for teachers due to non-payment of student fees.





Due to the lockdown during which civil engineers were not available, many schools were not get the blueprint of the buildings, he said. Also, the DTCP order does not offer clarity whether the scheme was applicable to schools that were established in rural parts which later developed into urban areas, he said.





“The DCTP should extend the deadline and also issue a detailed order to clear the school managements’ doubts,” he added.