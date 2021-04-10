Don’t believe rumours of rush: S Rly GM

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas on Friday appealed to the people not to believe in rumours doing rounds on social media on overcrowding at railway stations.

Chennai : Addressing a virtual press conference, he requested the public and rail users to avoid sharing old videos and false reports in this regard. He pointed out that to ensure safe travel amid the pandemic, Southern Railway is currently running over 75 per cent of Mail/Express trains. More services will be announced in a phased manner, he added. To avoid crowding at suburban railway stations, time restriction for travel during peak hours will continue to be in force, he said.