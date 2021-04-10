Hoteliers prepare for a longer shutdown and bleak future

Chennai :

According to industry insiders, the restrictions indicated that the hotel sector would continue to see negligent growth this year as well.





According to M Venkada Subbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, the pandemic brought down the business by 30 per cent, and the new curbs may lead to another dip by 20 to 30 per cent. “However, it is important for us to follow the new restrictions, as we must do our bit to help curb the rising number of cases. I urge fellow hoteliers to follow all SOPs, and get their staff and themselves vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.





Local restaurants had recorded an increase in business in the last three months following Pongal. But the new restrictions are likely to undo this progress. They are now focusing their efforts on delivery and take-away menus through offers and better packaging.





These restrictions have serious implications for the future, said Joseph Paul, founder and co-owner of Master Oru Tea. “These restrictions are very soft, in my opinion, and are a trailer for what is to come. They suggest that starting new hotels or restaurants is not likely, at least for another year. I personally expect the closing time to be advanced. We should be prepared for supply and stock issues,” he said.