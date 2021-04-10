5,441 fresh cases, 23 deaths reported in TN

Chennai :

The State Health Department officials say the sudden spike is due to clusters in workplaces and household. Increased testing is also a reason for identification of more number of cases.





Chennai reported 1,752 new cases, taking the active cases to 12,861. So far, 2,61,072 cases have been reported in Chennai. Among other districts, Coimbatore recorded 473 and Chengalpattu 465 cases, while Tiruchy reported 213 on Friday. The number of deaths also saw a surge with 23 deaths being reported. The death toll currently stands at 12,863.





As many as 1,890 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total to 8,74,305. The total number of active cases in the State stands at 33,659.







