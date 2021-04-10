Wife burns man alive in car to claim Rs 3 cr insurance

Chennai :

Police said the accused Jothimani, 55 and her relative Raja, 41, had cooked up a story claiming her husband Rangaraj, 62, from Perundurai in Erode, was accidentally killed when the omni they were travelling in after his discharge from a hospital went up in flames. Rengaraj had a power loom unit business. The duo further claimed they had stepped out at a roadside when the incident occurred. However, since the two kept making contradictory statements, the police grilled them further and they confessed.





Jothimani and Raja had poured petrol on Rangaraj, who was immobile following an accident and set him ablaze along with the car, while returning to Perundurai after he was discharged from a hospital in Coimbatore. Rangaraj had met with an accident two weeks ago. He had three accident insurance policies worth about Rs 3 crore and appointed his wife as nominee for the claim amount. The Perumanallur police registered a murder case and lodged the duo in Coimbatore Central Prison.