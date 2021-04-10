Man done to death after brawl at bar

Chennai :

His body was recovered by the police following an alert from members of the public. Because of injuries, police initially suspected it could a death due to a road accident, but CCTV footage showed him being beaten to death by two men who followed him on a two-wheeler on Thursday night from a bar attached to the Tasmac shop.





The deceased was identified as M Anbazhagan, 53 of Venkatesapuram, a private company mechanic.





Police, while tracking the CCTV footage, found that one of the suspects was Krishnamoorthy, a real estate agent, of Lakshmipuram and picked him up for enquiry, based on a complaint from Revathi, wife of the deceased, who is working as a teacher in a private school.





During the enquiry, he reportedly confessed to the murder and told the police that he and his friend fought with the deceased Anbazhagan in the bar, following which the two followed the victim and murdered him.





Puzhal police said they are on the lookout for the associate of Krishnamurthy.