Govt boost to research spending in TN colleges

Chennai :

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the objective is to financially support relevant research taken up by the scholars in the colleges that do not have funding.





Stating that financial assistance for researchers was enhanced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh last year, he said: “Accordingly, during the coming year, the aid will be increased by another 50 per cent”.





The official said the number of research students who will be getting benefitted will also go up. “However, the number of students to whom financial support should be extended will be decided based on the proposals received,” he said.





Pointing out that proposals from the students of various colleges will be evaluated, the official said: “Female students, who will be coming forward to do research activities in the colleges, would be given priority”.





“The government is also planning to improve Science and Technology infra facilities in the colleges, which would help the students to carry out more research activities,” he said adding “through this scheme, laboratory equipment and instrument facilities in the State-run colleges will be improved”.





The official said about 4,500 final-year polytechnic and engineering students will also be trained and motivated to carry out research activities with the active collaboration of industries. “In the coming year, more research programmes will be rolled out, covering 15 districts and benefiting several thousand students”.





He said select educational and research institutions in rural areas will be demonstrated with the applications of Science and Technology to involve more rural students.