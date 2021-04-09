Tamil Nadu government warns of night curfew

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday warned that it would impose night curfew if its new Covid-19 restrictions announced on Thursday do not give the desired outcome.





The government announced various restrictions on Thursday which would come into effect from Saturday onwards.





It said it is taking several steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, and appealed to the people extend their cooperation.





As many as 95.55 per cent of the people infected with coronavirus in the state have been cured and the death rate is 1.41 per cent, the government added.