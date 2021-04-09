VCK to hold marches across TN to protest murder of Dalit youths

Chennai :

The incident in Arakonam in Ranipet occurred on late Wednesday night when two Dalit youths, identified as Arjunan, 26, of Soghanur village and Suriya, 25, of Sembedu village, allegedly made gestures at Vanniyar community youths, leading to a brawl.





Sources in the Police Department said that there were talks for a comprise between the groups initially, but later the matter went out of hand and a brutal attack took place in which the two youths lost their lives, while three others were grievously injured.





A group of Dalits blocked the roads late on Wednesday, bringing the traffic to a standstill.





Talking to IANS, Thirumavalavan said: "We have called for protest marches across Tamil Nadu over the killing of two youngsters by the goons of PMK who are members of a sand mafia at Guruvarajapet. We will not allow Dalits to be butchered like this and will evoke the consciousness of the people of Tamil Nadu by organising protests across the state."





On the other hand, the PMK has denied any involvement.





The party's district chief, R. Shamugham told IANS that the matter was "between two rival gangs and the PMK does not have any involvement".





"We demand strong action against the culprits and this has nothing to do with any political rivalry."





The bodies of the two youths were taken to Government Medical College, Vellore for post-mortem examination while the injured are admitted at Ranipet district hospital.





A strong contingent of police personnel led by Rannipet SP, Sivakumar and Arakonam DSP, Manoharan are camping in the area where there is high tension.





However, Sivakumar told IANS said that there was tension but police had already taken into custody two youths and "the situation is now turning normal".





The arrested were identified as Madhan and Ajith and three police teams have been set up to nab the other members of the gang involved.