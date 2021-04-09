TNPSC to conduct tests for All India, State services

Chennai :

Applications would be received through online mode and hall tickets would also be made online. Quoting a recent notification, a TNPSC official said all exams would be held in Chennai.





“The first class language test in Tamil part II will have both written and oral tests. The written and oral tests will be held on May 4 and May 8 respectively. Only those who have cleared the written examination will be admitted for oral tests,” he said. The hardcopy of hall tickets would not be sent to the candidates individually by post, the official said. Instead, the candidates would be able to download the hall ticket from TNPSC portal, he added. According to the official, candidates who wish to appear for ‘Revenue Survey’ and ‘Finance’ tests should submit the certificate from the Collector of the district in which she or he is a trainee confirm that the official has undergone survey and treasury training.





The candidates seeking exemption from the language test for the reason that they have taken that language for SSLC (or equivalent examination) or for degree course, must produce satisfactory evidence while coming for the examination, the official said. The exams would be conducted both in the morning and afternoon sessions, he said, adding that the detailed, subject-wise examination timetable would be available in the TNPSC portal.