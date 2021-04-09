TN seeks more vax from Centre, stock left only for a week

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu has received 54 lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield, and has so far vaccinated more than 34.86 lakh people. The remaining stock is likely to get over in the coming week, officials said.





When contacted, officials said they have placed the request for additional vaccine doses. According to Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the availability of adequate stock is subject to the Centre allotting vaccines.





The depletion of stock seems to have taken a toll on the pace of the vaccination drive. The number of vaccinations in the State has seen a drop in the past few days, and a large number of people have raised complaints about limited availability of vaccines. “I was turned away by a private vaccination site in Anna Nagar, as the number of doses for the day got over within the first few hours. I was then allotted a slot on another day to get vaccinated,” said Ranjith Kumar of Mogappair.





Many sites across the city are no longer conducting multiple sessions, said members of the public. K Krishna from Perambur said that a vaccination site in the neighbourhood denied vaccine after 12 noon, stating that only the morning session was being held. However, when asked, officials claimed that multiple sessions were being conducted.





The fall in the number of vaccinations done each day could have an impact on the doses being allotted by the Centre, as warned earlier by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.