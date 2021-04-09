Water tanker owners’ plea on ‘harassment’ set aside

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea moved by the South Chennai Lorry Owners’ Association came up for hearing on Thursday cited the lack of various approvals among the lorry owners as required from the government to transport water.





The association had submitted that their over 400 members with 2,000 lorries draw water from abandoned farm wells and not borewells, which is banned.





They submitted that since they are drawing water from wells, where agriculture has ceased to transpire, they were not causing any depletion to the groundwater level and hence should not be harassed by officials in effecting the service of supplying water. They further claimed that the officials unnecessarily harass the innocent lorry owners as if the water has been drawn from a borewell.





However, the bench on pointing out that there is no record to prove water is being drawn only from agriculture wells in disuse and not by digging borewells, disposed of the plea while granting liberty to individual lorry owners to approach the government with necessary documents for obtaining the various approvals as required for such transport of water.