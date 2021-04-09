DMK flays Guv over haste in appointing V-Cs

Chennai :

Citing the reported appointment of former chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as non-judicial member of the southern zone of National Green Tribunal and Professor KN Selvakumar as VC of veterinary university, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan referred to the Assembly elections and said, “The election has facilitated a good situation for regime change. It is amply clear that a new government with new ideas would assume office shortly.”





“An elected government would have assumed office had the counting was done the same day or the following day. But, nearly a month is left to count the votes. It is tradition to not make decisions in the interim,” he said in a statement on Thursday.





It does not bode well for the office of the Governor to hastily announce the name of the VC, who would hold the administrative position for long time, the DMK general secretary remarked, sarcastically wondering if the great Himalayas would split if the long-vacant VC position were appointed after the new government assumed office. Citing the appointment of Girija Vaidyanathan, Duraimurugan sought to know why Raj Bhavan, which might attribute reasons aplenty for the appointment, could not have waited another month more.





Several media reports have cited how the reputed Anna University has gone astray due to the non-appointment of proper VCs, Duraimurugan said, adding, “If possible, let the secretaries of the Governor take it to his notice. Such haste does not bode well for the Governor.”