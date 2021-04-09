Madurai officials intensify anti-COVID measures

Madurai :

Screening camps have been conducted over the last one year and it has been planned to continue the drive to detect persons with virus infection. Among the 100 wards in Madurai Corporation limits, top 20 wards with more COVID-19 cases have been identified and screening camps have been intensified from Thursday onwards, S Visakan, Commissioner, Madurai Corporation said.





Informing that ‘Kabasura kudineer’ would be given through 31 urban primary health centres to boost immunity of people, he said that for any fever related doubt or virus information, public could dial ‘842 842 5000’ round-the-clock, the Commissioner said.





According to Madurai City Health Officer P Kumara Guruparan as many as 130 fever surveillance camps have been conducted in parts of Madurai city.





The city has recorded 517 active cases over the last 10 days now and 2,000 RT PCR sampling tests were being done daily on an average and 70 to 90 positive cases were being detected.





As of now, 16 areas have been cordoned off by barricades as containment zones. Further, the city health officer said any street with three COVID cases would only be cordoned off and technical assistants have been posted in those places adequately to render services to the families of infected patients at their doorsteps from 6 am to 6 pm. Office-goers and staff of various establishments, could show their employment identity cards and go to their places of work, he added.