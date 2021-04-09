Next round of battle: 60 special fever camps arranged in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

Inspecting a fever camp on Mela Veedhi in Thanjavur, Collector Govinda Rao said, the district administration has been initiating various steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and so far as many as 68,607 persons have been vaccinated in the district.





As a preventive measure, areas where three persons test positive would be sealed as a contained zone and the patients would be advised to get treatment in hospitals or at home based on request from the infected persons.





He said that the Health Department in the district is very particular to identify all the contacts of COVID patients and a separate team has been formed to undertake door to door inspection.





“This apart, fever camps have been established at as many as 60 places across the district through which at least 2,500 persons will be screened each day,” he said.





Stating that as many as 20,597 persons were affected by COVID-19 in the district so far and among them only 823 are under treatment, the Collector urged the people to cooperate with the district administration in combating the disease as they did during the first wave. He also appealed to the people to ensure social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks as a preventive measure.





Corporation Commissioner Janaki Ravindran, City Health Officer Dr Namasivayam and others accompanied the Collector to the fever camp on Mela Veedhi.