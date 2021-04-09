Shift cops for helping DMK men, AIADMK urges Collector

Thiruchirapalli :

According to their petition, while the polling commenced at Kumaran School located near Adhi Mariamman Temple in Inam Samayapuram for the Mannachanallur Assembly segment, around 1 pm, DMK cadre Deivasikamani and Abdullah came to the booth with 6 more persons, of which two were identified as Velusamy and Marudupandi, to cast vote. When the AIADMK and its alliance party cadre stopped them as they had no votes in that particular booth, the DMK cadre picked up a quarrel with the AIADMK agents and assaulted them.





Subsequently, the AIADMK cadre had managed to catch and hand over those outsiders to Inspector Muthu and constable Saravanan and urged him to remove them from the spot. However, the police officials reportedly helped the outsiders to cast votes.





When the AIADMK cadre argued with the police against their biased act, officials had reportedly warned the AIADMK cadre and did not initiate any action against the DMK cadre and the outsiders.





The AIADMK cadre urged the Collector to initiate action against the police personnel as they violated the poll code and wanted the Samayapuram police personnel be transferred.