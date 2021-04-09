‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ revived to fight second COVID wave

Chennai :

In an appeal to his party workers, Stalin said, “We will definitely get a good verdict in the elections. But, let us not wait till then. Come, my brethren! Let us unite to serve the people as usual. DMK is a party which is connected with the people forever, not just for elections.”





Recalling the contribution of the party workers in the first edition of Ondrinaivom Vaa campaign last year when the party had delivered food, medicine and other necessities during the first wave of COVID-19, Stalin asked his party workers to create awareness among the people since the health department and experts have warned about the severity of the second wave of coronavirus.





“Provide kabasura kudineer to the people. Provide masks and sanitizers wherever possible,” the DMK chief said. The party was actively engaged in relief distribution mid last year. However, the programme was suspended then after some of the party functionaries contracted the virus, including deceased MLA cum district secretary J Anbazhagan, who succumbed to the virus in June 2020.





Duraimurugan tests positive for COVIDDMK general secretary Duraimurugan became the latest in the party to contract the deadly virus. Duraimurugan has isolated himself at his home in Kotturpuram after he tested COVID positive on Thursday, and that too after being inoculated earlier.





A few days ago, DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi had quarantined herself and cancelled the last two days of her campaign after she tested positive for COVID-19. Kanimozhi, in fact, cast her vote sporting a PPE kit at a booth during the scheduled time allocated for COVID and suspected COVID patients.





Earlier, DMK candidate from Kurinjipadi cum party district secretary MRK Panneerselvam and Ambattur candidate Joseph Samuel had restricted their campaign and isolated themselves after testing positive for coronavirus.