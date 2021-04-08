Lockdown to come into effect in Tamil Nadu from April 10

Chennai :

“Retail vegetable and fruit shops functioning inside Koyambedu market will be closed. Similarly, wholesale vegetable and fruits shops and retail stores in other districts will also be closed. Festival and religious gathering are completely banned," said state government, in the order.





COVID-19 cases have crossed 1.25 lakh per day in India and in Tamil Nadu they are close to 4,000 cases per day. As the COVID-19 pandemic threat is looming large, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan held a meeting with officials of various departments at Secretariat to discuss the restrictions to be imposed.





Following the meeting, restrictions were imposed across the state. However, state government has not imposed restrictions on industries and private companies as they were asked to ensure that employees wear face masks, follow social distancing and all the SOPs are followed.





Shops in malls and bigger jewellery and textile stores are allowed to function with 50 percentage footfall capacity till 11 pm. Restaurants can function at 50 per cent capacity and can stay open till 11 pm. Parcel services are also allowed.





50 percentage customers are allowed in recreation parks, entertainment and amusement parks, bigger auditoriums, zoological parks and in all the theatres. For indoor auditoriums, only 200 people are allowed at a time.





Restrictions have been imposed for marriage and funeral as only 100 people are allowed for marriages and 50 people for funeral. Sports events are permitted but without spectators. In swimming pools, only sports training is allowed by following SOPs.





People are allowed in places of worship till 8 pm but festivals and other functions are not permitted.