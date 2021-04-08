‘Reimagining TN’ not just my party’s poll slogan, but a collective dream: Kamal

Chennai :

“Reimagining Tamil Nadu is not just an election slogan. It is a collective dream. There will not be the slightest deviation in the path and journey towards it. We will stand on the field as we do today to protect the soil, the language and the people,” he said in a statement.





Stating that he was happy that over 72 per cent polling was recorded in the state for the 16th Assembly election, Kamal said, “Never before in the history of Tamil Nadu elections has there been such a threat as the coronavirus pandemic. The fact that 72 per cent of the electorate has done their duty in this dire situation shows the confidence that the people have in democracy. It also increases the responsibility of politicians and deserves my heartfelt compliments to the people of Tamil Nadu.”





The actor-politician said that he wanted to see 100 per cent polling in the future. “As someone who believes in the democracy, our participation should be much more in the elections to come,” he said, thanking his party and alliance party cadre, friends and well-wishers.





Noting that the election is not the end, he asserted that the election is a new beginning for him and his party as well. “This is a new experience for my party as well. We will advance using these experiences. Foremost among these is there is no greater strength than the love of the people” he said.