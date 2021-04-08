BJP files plaint against Shruti Haasan for trespassing into polling booths

Chennai :

Shruti Haasan was accompanying her dad, who is making his electoral debut in this Assembly poll, while visiting the polling booths in the constituency. Kamal also filed a complaint with the election officials accusing the BJP of distributing tokens to the voters to be exchanged for money.





In a further development, BJP’s chief election agent for Coimbatore South Constituency R Nanda Kumar submitted a complaint against Shruti Haasan for trespassing into the polling booths while polling was underway. He sought action against her for violating the model code of conduct.





Already, a complaint has been registered against Coimbatore South Constituency BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan for pinning the symbol of lotus on her saree while casting vote.





Meanwhile, Kamal visited the ballot boxes storage point in GCT College Coimbatore on Wednesday morning. He then allegedly shoved a television journalist, who tried to capture his visit, with the walking stick drawing condemnation from journalistic forums.





The Coimbatore Press Club and Tamil Nadu Women Journalists strongly condemned the behavior of Kamal right after the polls and demanded an apology from him.





In another development, Minister SP Velumani was booked by Kuniamuthur police for coming in a car bearing the party flag within 100 metres of the polling station and also had a shawl around his neck in the colour of the party flag in violation of model code of conduct on the day of polling. Already, a case has been booked against him for unlawful assembly and other charges.