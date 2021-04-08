NIA branch opens in city, SP appointed

Chennai :

Sreejith T, a native of Tamil Nadu and an Assam cadre IPS officer has been appointed as SP, Chennai branch office. The officer belonged to 2012 batch IPS officers.





Only after the branch office is officially inaugurated, the NIA Chennai will start registering cases here. Till then cases will be registered in Delhi but investigated by the Chennai team.





The latest NIA case in Tamil Nadu against Naxal activist Vivek J, for his Facebook post, is registered in Delhi NIA, though it is being handled by the Chennai branch office, noted an official.





Once the Purusaiwakkam office is officially inaugurated, it would start functioning with the full prosecution powers of a police station. Till now the agency was managing the TN cases with a handful of officials who had been assisting teams from Delhi and Kochi, where usually the cases from TN were registered.