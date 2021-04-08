Students’ summer training programmes unlikely this year

Chennai :

Due to total lockdown last year, various student programmes, which would have been implemented between April and May, could not be conducted. The authorities were keen to implement holiday programmes for students this year when the number of cases came down in January but the situation has taken a turn for the worse.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said it would be hard to conduct these training programmes and schemes with the sudden spurt in cases across the State.





The official said students were selected from the Department of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at the State level in government colleges to give training programme for more than 20 days during summer vacations. “However, this programme cannot be conducted this year,” he added.





“Other programmes, which are not expected to be conducted include interaction meet on enhancing skills, employability and placement opportunities for engineering graduates. Likewise, a foreign technical training programme for engineering students and diploma students are unlikely to be conducted,” he said.





Similarly, an official from the School Education Department said study trip for government school students to higher education institutions within the State, exposure visit of students outside the State and teachers exchange programme for empowerment would also be difficult this year.





“In addition, the much-awaited Science exhibition, a promotional activity for the students to display their skills, will also be cancelled. quiz programme, Kala Utsav, a programme to help the students to explore and showcase their living tradition in the art form of music, dance and drawing, would also be difficult,” he added.