Kumbakonam voters queue up with Rs 2K token for groceries, shocked owner to lodge complaint

Chennai :

The enraged shop owner later displayed a notice stating that he had no connection with the token or any political party and planned to lodge a complaint with the police against those responsible for misusing the shop’s name. Several political parties have reportedly floated money to woo the people and a few have also distributed tokens that could be encashed on a later occasion. In one such incident, voters turned up at this particular store a few days ago.





The shop was closed on Tuesday due to the Assembly polls and on Wednesday, when it opened, again, several people had arrived with the token to purchase commodities. Puzzled over this, the owner, Sheik Mohammed, displayed a notice stating that the shop didn’t issue the tokens. With the people refusing to pay heed, Mohammed had to close the shop. “I have been running this shop for the past 25 years and have no connection with any political party. I never issued any such token to support a party. However, from April 5 at least 200 people landed at my shop and even argued with me,” Mohammed said. He said he was in the process of approaching the police over this matter and lodge a complaint.