CBI takes over 3 suspected cases of elephant poaching in State

Chennai :

The Central agency will probe the suspected poaching of a male elephant in Boluvampatti forest on January 5, 2021 and has cited two people from Perur in Coimbatore, including a woman, as suspects. In another case of suspected poaching that took place in the Sathyamangalam reserve forest at Hosnur on December 19 2020, two poachers are suspected to be involved. The third case taken up by the CBI is from 2014 when four persons are suspected of poaching in the Udumalai forest range.





Earlier, while ordering a CBI inquiry into the poaching and electrocution of elephants on February 10 2021, the MHC had quoted a report of Wildlife Crime Control Division in which it was alleged that the poaching ‘kingpin’ Eagle Rajan’s diary showed supply of ivory artefacts to high profile individuals across the country, including a well-known industrialist from Chennai, who had allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to the poacher to purchase ivory.





According to the report quoted by the High Court, the industrialist had hired artists from Kerala and Marthandam (Kanniyakumari) to carve out ‘Mahabharatha’ and ‘Krishnaleela’ on the poached ivory.





The artists allegedly stayed at his house in Adyar four months to complete the carvings, the report stated.





Eagle Rajan’s diary notes had names of many prominent persons from across the country who were believed to be his customers, according to the WCCD report.